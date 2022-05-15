Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after buying an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

