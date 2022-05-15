Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 1,120,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

