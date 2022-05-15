Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

TSCO opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company has a market cap of £21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

