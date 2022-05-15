Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2964 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.28 on Friday. Tesco has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

