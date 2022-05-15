Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.