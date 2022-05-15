Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 640 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

