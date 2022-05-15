Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 425 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 146,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

PG stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 5,675,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.