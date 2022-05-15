Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,745,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $64.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2,732.23.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.