Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.51 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

ATO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 1,086,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,373. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

