Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,388,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

