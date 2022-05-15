Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $138,407,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,414. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

