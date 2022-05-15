Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $37.67. 2,825,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.