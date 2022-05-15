Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $832,000.
VV stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 604,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,533. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
