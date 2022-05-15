Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 187,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,123. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

