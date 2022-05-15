Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 5,708,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,592. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

