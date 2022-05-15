Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 835 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

