Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,833. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

