The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2,259.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 794,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 650.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 200,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $65.61 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

