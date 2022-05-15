The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 498,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.