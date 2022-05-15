The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $10.13 on Tuesday, hitting $327.79. The stock had a trading volume of 337,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.90 and a 200 day moving average of $399.17. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

