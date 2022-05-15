The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 336,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

DSGX stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 180,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

