The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GDV opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

