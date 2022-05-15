The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.