The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CUBA stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

