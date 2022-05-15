The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

