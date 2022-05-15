The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 310.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,695. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

