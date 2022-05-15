The Sandbox Price Down 28.4% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004567 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $487.47 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00431767 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00164466 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

