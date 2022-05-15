The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.33. 1,501,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.08 and its 200-day moving average is $292.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.