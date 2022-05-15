Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,342,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614,997 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up about 4.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.51% of Thomson Reuters worth $868,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 183,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.88.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. 552,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

