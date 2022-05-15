Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,048 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $66,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

