Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 66,304 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $175,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $205,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.41. 10,308,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848,655. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.