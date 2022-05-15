Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,504 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avantor worth $55,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 349,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,171. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

