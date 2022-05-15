Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $106.59 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,394 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $106,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162,664. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

