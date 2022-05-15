Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Heska worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heska by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.19. 110,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,735. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $951.57 million, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.62.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

