Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $44.81 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $44,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $20.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.90. 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.70. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.28.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.