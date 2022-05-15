Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $44.81 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $44,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $20.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.03 and a 200-day moving average of $320.70. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.28.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

