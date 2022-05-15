Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,732.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

