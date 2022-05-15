Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 281,600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,789,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281,600 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Regions Financial worth $257,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

NYSE RF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 6,210,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

