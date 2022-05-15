Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Heska worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Heska by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heska by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $88.19. 110,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $951.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

