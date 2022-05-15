Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 482,262 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482,262 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

