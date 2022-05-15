Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 56,973 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,973 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Casella Waste Systems worth $36,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 307,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.