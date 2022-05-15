Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.92.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $835.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,155,352 shares of company stock worth $61,200,448. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thryv by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

