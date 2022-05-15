Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Cap of $486,246.40

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $486,246.40 and $1.32 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

