Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Investec cut Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TBLMY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

