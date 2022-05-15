Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,179,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564,558 shares during the period. Tile Shop comprises 1.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $17,833,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 74.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 702.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

OTCMKTS:TTSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Tile Shop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.