Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.78 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 116,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

