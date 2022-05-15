Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will post sales of $566.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $438.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

TWI stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 646,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.