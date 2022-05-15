Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the April 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,952.0 days.

Shares of TKYMF stock remained flat at $$13.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.