TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 51.2% in April

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the April 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

