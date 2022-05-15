Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $7.53 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $37.49 or 0.00124791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00525950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.32 or 1.94887116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

